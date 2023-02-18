NEW YORK (AP)Demetre Roberts’ 20 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Wagner 66-48 on Saturday night.

Roberts also contributed five assists for the Knights (16-13, 9-5 Northeast Conference). Grant Singleton added 12 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and they also had four steals. Ansley Almonor shot 3 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Ja’Mier Fletcher led the way for the Seahawks (13-12, 6-8) with 13 points and two blocks. Brandon Brown added 11 points and two steals for Wagner. Keyontae Lewis also had six points.

Fairleigh Dickinson pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.