Roberts lifts Stony Brook over Binghamton 74-71

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Roberts had 25 points and Jahlil Jenkins and Frankie Policelli both hit two free throws in the final 18 seconds to help Stony Brook slip past Binghamton 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Roberts shot 9 for 10 from the foul line for the Seawolves (11-6, 3-1 America East Conference). Jenkins added 14 points, while Jaden Sayles scored 11. Tykei Green had 12 rebounds to go with five points. Policelli scored eight.

Christian Hinckson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-8, 3-2). Tyler Bertram and Jacob Falko added 13 points apiece.

