Roberts, Greene carry Stony Brook past Hartford 88-82

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Roberts had 27 points and Tykei Greene added a double-double as Stony Brook topped Hartford 88-82 on Saturday.

Roberts hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 America East Conference). Greene finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 17 points.

Hartford scored 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Austin Williams had 27 points and six assists to lead the Hawks (8-17, 6-7). David Shriver added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points and five steals.

