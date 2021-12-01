Roberts carries Stony Brook past American 80-57

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Roberts scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Stony Brook thumped American 80-57 on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points for Stony Brook (3-3), Tykei Greene scored 13 with seven rebounds and Jaden Sayles scored 12.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Johnny O’Neil grabbed eight rebounds for American.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com