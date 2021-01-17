Rizzuto scores 19 as Albany sweeps NJIT 83-71

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Antonio Rizzuto scored 19 points as Albany beat NJIT 83-71 on Sunday.

Jarvis Doles had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Albany (3-5, 3-3 America East Conference). C.J. Kelly and Kellon Taylor added 14 points each.

San Antonio Brinson had 16 points, hitting all four 3-point attempts, for the Highlanders (4-6, 3-5). Zach Cooks added 15 points and seven rebounds. Diego Willis had nine points and nine rebounds.

Albany defeated NJIT on Saturday by a nearly identical score, 83-75.

