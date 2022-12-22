LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Allen Betrand had 19 points in Rider’s 77-71 victory against Marist on Thursday night.

Betrand shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncs (5-5). Dwight Murray Jr. scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Mervin James finished 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Noah Harris added 13 points for Marist. In addition, Kam Farris finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.