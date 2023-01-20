LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Dwight Murray Jr. scored 19 points as Rider beat Niagara 65-62 on Friday night.

Murray also had five assists and three steals for the Broncs (8-9, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mervin James scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Allen Powell was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Aaron Gray finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (9-9, 4-5). Niagara also got 17 points and two blocks from Noah Thomasson. Sam Iorio also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.