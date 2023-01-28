HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson scored 15 points as Colgate beat Lafayette 69-57 on Saturday.

Richardson added 10 rebounds for the Raiders (16-7, 10-0 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 3 from distance). Braeden Smith recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 4 from distance). Oliver Lynch-Daniels also had 11. The Raiders extended their winning streak to 10 games.

Josh Rivera finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Leopards (7-16, 5-5). Lafayette also got 11 points from Leo O’Boyle. In addition, Kyle Jenkins finished with eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Colgate’s next game is Monday against Loyola (MD) at home. Lafayette hosts Navy on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.