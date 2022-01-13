Richard, Sheppard carry Belmont over Tennessee Tech 92-77

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Will Richard and Ben Sheppard scored 18 points apiece as Belmont won its eighth consecutive game, defeating Tennessee Tech 92-77 on Thursday night. JaCobi Wood added 13 points, Luke Smith scored 11 and Tate Pierson had 10 for the Bruins.

Daniel Ramsey had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (3-11, 0-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 14 points and three blocks. Mamoudou Diarra had 12 points.

Jr. Clay had only 3 points. The Golden Eagles’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am