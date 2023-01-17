BOISE, Idaho (AP)Max Rice’s 29 points helped Boise State defeat Nevada 77-62 on Tuesday night.

Rice also contributed five rebounds for the Broncos (15-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference). Tyson Degenhart scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and adding six rebounds. Naje Smith recorded 12 points.

Jarod Lucas finished with 15 points for the Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-2). Kenan Blackshear and Will Baker had 12 points apiece.

Boise State took the lead with 11:31 left in the first half and did not give it up. Rice led his team in scoring with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 42-36 at the break. Boise State pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 17 points. They outscored Nevada by nine points in the final half, as Degenhart led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play New Mexico next, Boise State on Friday on the road and Nevada at home on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.