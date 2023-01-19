DENTON, Texas (AP)Quincy Olivari had 22 points in Rice’s 72-60 victory against North Texas on Thursday night.

Olivari also contributed eight rebounds for the Owls (14-5, 5-3 Conference USA). Max Fiedler scored 18 points, finishing 8 of 11 from the floor.

The Mean Green (15-5, 6-3) were led in scoring by Tylor Perry, who finished with 18 points. North Texas also got 13 points from Tyree Eady.

Fiedler scored eight points in the first half and Rice went into halftime trailing 31-28. Olivari scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Rice to a 12-point victory.

NEXT UP

Rice plays Charlotte at home on Thursday, and North Texas visits UAB on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.