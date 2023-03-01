PHILADELPHIA (AP)Erik Reynolds II tied a career-high 33 points and Saint Joseph’s (PA) beat Richmond 83-67 on Wednesday night.

Reynolds added five rebounds for the Hawks (14-16, 8-10 Atlantic 10). Lynn Greer III was 8 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Cameron Brown scored 14.

Marcus Randolph finished with 15 points and six assists for the Spiders (14-16, 7-10). Neal Quinn added 15 points for Richmond. Tyler Burton scored 10.

NEXT UP

Richmond hosts George Mason in its next matchup on Saturday.

