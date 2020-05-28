Report: Hurley accused Arizona State AD in booster scandal

Live Now
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley sent an email to Ray Anderson last season alleging the Arizona State athletic director minimized sexual harassment allegations by the wives of three athletic staff members against a school booster.

In the email obtained by Yahoo Sports, Hurley accused Anderson on Dec. 8 of disregarding the safety of and showing no sensitivity toward the women.

”I feel like I’ve been lied to,” Hurley wrote.

Hurley also accused Anderson of coming up with a numeric scale to judge the harassment claims by the women, including Hurley’s wife, Leslie.

”You have chosen to create your own numeric scale on what sexual assault mean(s) which is disturbing,” Hurley wrote.

Anderson responded by telling Hurley his email includes false and baseless allegations.

”Your approach here is puzzling,” Anderson wrote.

Arizona State previously had an outside investigation conducted that determined booster Bart Wear subjected the three women to unwelcome comments and physical contact. In February, the school acknowledged to Yahoo that the situation could have been handled more quickly after waiting months to investigate.

The school canceled Wear’s season tickets and warned him security may remove him from the premises if he attends any future Arizona State events.

