Reese leads No. 13 Maryland women over No. 18 Ohio St. 77-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 77-72 victory over No. 18 Ohio State on Thursday night.

It was the eighth straight win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3), which is tied with fifth-ranked Indiana (19-4, 11-2) atop the Big Ten Conference standings. Ohio State (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game win streak.

Maryland used a 15-3 run for a 59-50 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. Reese finished with 10 points in the quarter. The Terrapins extended the advantage to 75-64 with 3:08 to play. Jacy Sheldon then scored Ohio State’s last eight points.

Reese was 6 of 14 from the floor and 9-of-10 shooting at the free-throw line. Diamond Miller added 18 points for Maryland. Mimi Collins had 12 points and Katie Benzan 11.

Taylor Mikesell had 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting to lead Ohio State. Sheldon finished with 22 points. The pair made eight of the Buckeyes’ 11 3-pointers.

Maryland plays at ninth-ranked Michigan on Sunday before concluding its regular season hosting Indiana on Feb. 25. Ohio State, which has three conference games remaining, hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.

