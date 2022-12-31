PITTSBURGH (AP)Joe Reece had 18 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 win against Rhode Island on Saturday.

Reece added five rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 1-1 Atlantic-10 Conference). Dae Dae Grant scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Jimmy Clark III shot 3 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Carey led the way for the Rams (4-9) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Brayon Freeman added 10 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Ishmael Leggett had 10 points.

A 12-1 run in the first half gave Duquesne a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Duquesne ahead 36-35, while Reece led his club in scoring with 11 points. Duquesne pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 55-46 with 10:39 left in the half. Clark scored eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Duquesne hosts VCU and Rhode Island hosts Fordham.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.