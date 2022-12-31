PITTSBURGH (AP)Joe Reece had 18 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 win against Rhode Island on Saturday.

Reece added five rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 1-1 Atlantic-10 Conference). Dae Dae Grant scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Jimmy Clark III shot 3 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Carey led the way for the Rams (4-9) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Brayon Freeman added 10 points for Rhode Island. In addition, Ishmael Leggett had 10 points.

A 12-1 run in the first half gave Duquesne a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Duquesne ahead 36-35, while Reece led his club in scoring with 11 points. Duquesne pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 55-46 with 10:39 left in the half. Clark scored eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Duquesne hosts VCU and Rhode Island hosts Fordham.

—

