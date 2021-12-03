Reddish lifts Presbyterian past Bob Jones University 90-61

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Trevon Reddish had 16 points as Presbyterian routed Bob Jones University 90-61 on Friday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 15 points for the Blue Hose (6-3). Kirshon Thrash added 12 points, while Will Ferguson had three blocks.

Devin Dean and Lincoln Riddle each had 10 points to pace the Bruins.

