MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Range scored 31 points as Alabama State beat Lane College 90-78 on Thursday night.

Range had seven rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (2-11). Duane Posey pitched in with 17 points with 13 rebounds. Antonio Madlock added 13 points as the Hornets ended a five-game losing streak.

The Dragons were led by Kylan Haywood with 23 points, four assists and four steals. Floyd Williams added 20 points, four steals and two blocks. Kelvin Allen had 15 points.

NEXT UP

Alabama State hosts Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.