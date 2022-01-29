Randolph lifts Florida A&M over Alabama A&M 65-60

NCAA
NORMAL, Ala. (AP)MJ Randolph scored 16 points and Johnny Brown scored 14 and Florida A&M edged Alabama A&M 65-60 on Saturday for its sixth-straight win.

DJ Jones added 13 points and Bryce Moragne grabbed seven rebounds for Florida A&M (8-11, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic).

Jalen Johnson had 26 points for the Bulldogs (4-14, 3-5), who now have lost four straight. Garrett Hicks added 18 points and Cameron Tucker distributed seven assists.

