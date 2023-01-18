BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Justin Archer had 15 points in Radford’s 63-55 victory against Campbell on Wednesday night.

Archer also added 12 rebounds for the Highlanders (11-9, 5-2 Big South Conference). Onyebuchi Ezeakudo shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Madiaw Niang shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Fighting Camels (7-12, 2-5) were led by Anthony Dell’Orso, who recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Devon Dunn also scored 18 points for Campbell. Ricky Clemons put up 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.