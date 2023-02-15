NEW YORK (AP)Darius Quisenberry had 15 points in Fordham’s 78-63 victory over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry added five rebounds and six assists for the Rams (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyle Rose and Antrell Charlton added nine points apiece. Charlton also had eight assists.

Chad Venning led the Bonnies (13-14, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four steals. St. Bonaventure also got 13 points and eight assists from Kyrell Luc. Yann Farell also had eight points.

Fordham took the lead with 5:18 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-30 at halftime, with Quisenberry racking up nine points. Fordham pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 18 points. They outscored St. Bonaventure by eight points in the final half, as Rose led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

NEXT UP

Fordham plays Saturday against VCU on the road, while St. Bonaventure hosts George Washington on Sunday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.