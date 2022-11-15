NEW YORK (AP)Darius Quisenberry had 17 points in Fordham’s 79-61 win against New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Quisenberry made 5 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rams (2-1). Khalid Moore added 16 points and had five rebounds. Antrell Charlton shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Ridvan Tutic led the way for the Wildcats (2-1) with 18 points and eight rebounds. New Hampshire also got 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Clarence O. Daniels II.

Fordham outscored New Hampshire in the second half by eight points, with Moore scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Up next for Fordham is a Saturday matchup with UIC at home, while New Hampshire hosts Boston University on Sunday.

