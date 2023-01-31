NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 27 points, Khalid Moore added 20 and Fordham beat Saint Louis 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Quisenberry finished with five rebounds and four steals for the Rams (18-4, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Moore grabbed nine rebounds.

Francis Okoro totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Billikens (15-7, 7-2), who had a six-game win streak end. Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored nine points.

Quisenberry scored 14 points in the second half and Fordham used a 12-1 run to rally from a 36-31 halftime deficit.

NEXT UP

Fordham plays Sunday against Richmond on the road, and Saint Louis hosts VCU on Friday.

