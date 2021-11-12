Quinnipiac tops Western New England 103-52

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Tyrese Williams and Matt Balanc scored 17 points apiece as Quinnipiac easily beat Division III Western New England 103-52 on Friday. Dezi Jones added 14 points, Tymu Chenery scored 13 and Savion Lewis had 12 for the Bobcats.

Williams shot 5 for 7 from deep. Jones also had six rebounds.

It was the first time this season Quinnipiac scored at least 100 points.

Alex Sikorski had 17 points for the Golden Bears. Brian Geitner added 13 points and seven rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com