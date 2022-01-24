Quinn, Brantley carry Lafayette over American 69-56

WASHINGTON (AP)Neal Quinn had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Lafayette defeated American 69-56 on Monday night. Jon Brantley added 16 points for the Leopards, while Leo O’Boyle chipped in 15.

Kyle Jenkins had 10 points for Lafayette (5-11, 2-3 Patriot League).

Matt Rogers had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (5-13, 1-5). Johnny O’Neil added 11 points. He also committed eight turnovers. Josh Alexander had eight rebounds.

Stacy Beckton Jr., whose 12 points per game heading into the contest led the Eagles, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

