TEANECK, N.J. (AP)AJ McKee scored 20 points as Queens beat Fairleigh Dickinson 82-73 on Thursday night.

McKee shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Royals (10-3). Kenny Dye added 19 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and nine assists. Kalib Mathews recorded 12 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Demetre Roberts finished with 21 points and two steals for the Knights (6-8). Ansley Almonor added 17 points and six rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. Sebastien Lamaute also had 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.