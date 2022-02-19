Pullin, Tattersall lift UC Riverside over Cal Poly 78-58

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Zyon Pullin scored 19 points as UC Riverside rolled past Cal Poly 78-58 on Saturday.

Wil Tattersall added 16 points for the Highlanders, while Callum McRae chipped in 15. McRae also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dominick Pickett had 14 points for UC Riverside (14-9, 8-5 Big West Conference).

Alimamy Koroma scored a career-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (5-18, 2-10), who have lost six straight games. Brantly Stevenson added 13 points. Camren Pierce had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

March 13 2022 05:30 pm