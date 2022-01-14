Pullin scores 13 to lift UC Riverside over Cal Poly 57-46

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Zyon Pullin posted 13 points as UC Riverside beat Cal Poly 57-46 on Thursday night.

Flynn Cameron had 12 points and eight rebounds for UC Riverside (8-5, 2-1 Big West Conference). Dominick Pickett added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (3-10, 0-2), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kobe Sanders added 10 points. Trevon Taylor had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am