Pulliam’s layup at the buzzer helps SDSU past Nevada 69-67

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)Matt Mitchell had 20 points and Trey Pulliam made a layup at the buzzer to help San Diego State narrowly beat Nevada 69-67 on Saturday night.

Mitchell made all 11 of his foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Nathan Mensah had 15 points and Pulliam finished with seven for San Diego State (9-2, 3-1 Mountain West Conference).

Nevada’s Grant Sherfield, who finished with 20 points and nine assists, hit a deep contested 3-pointer to make it 67-all with 4.6 seconds to play. Pulliam took the in-bound pass, raced down court to the left block and kissed a running floater off the backboard and in as time expired.

Jordan Schakel, the Aztecs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 17 points and K.J. Hymes had 14 points for the Wolf Pack (8-5, 3-3).

The Aztecs improve to 2-0 against the Wolf Pack for the season. San Diego State defeated Nevada 65-60 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.