Pruitt lifts SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee Tech 61-60

NCAA
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 17 points – including the game-winning dunk with 15 seconds left – and 12 rebounds to lead Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 61-60 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Courtney Carter had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-17, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 10 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

John Pettway had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9). Shandon Goldman added 10 points as did Jr. Clay.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-76 on Jan. 20.

