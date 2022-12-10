PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Ed Croswell had 18 points in Providence’s 93-55 win against Albany (NY) on Saturday.

Croswell also had seven rebounds for the Friars (8-3). Noah Locke scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Rafael Castro recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the way for the Great Danes (3-8) with 19 points and two blocks. Albany (NY) also got nine points and seven rebounds from Jonathan Beagle. Malik Edmead also recorded nine points and two steals.

Providence led Albany (NY) 42-25 at the half, with Alyn Breed (10 points) the high scorer before the break. Providence outscored Albany (NY) by 21 points over the final half, while Croswell led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.