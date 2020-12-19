Pridgen leads UNC-Wilmington past Norfolk St. 80-72

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Joe Pridgen had 19 points and 10 rebounds as UNC-Wilmington defeated Norfolk State 80-72 on Friday. Jake Boggs and Ty Gadsden added 18 points each for the Seahawks. Boggs also had seven rebounds.

John Bowen had 10 points and three blocks for UNC Wilmington (4-3).

J.J. Matthews scored a career-high 24 points for the Spartans (3-3). Devante Carter added 16 points. Kashaun Hicks had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com