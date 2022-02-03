Pride leads Bryant past St. Francis (Pa.) 89-82

NCAA
LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Charles Pride set a program record with 44 points and Bryant extended its winning streak to seven games, beating St. Francis (Pa.) 89-82 on Thursday night.

Pride was 16 of 26 from the field, 11 of 11 at the line and he grabbed 12 rebounds.

Adham Eleeda had 17 points and nine rebounds for Bryant (13-8, 9-1 Northeast Conference). Greg Calixte added 10 rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 22 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Red Flash (7-15, 3-8). Maxwell Land added 14 points and Brad McCabe had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash for the season. Bryant defeated St. Francis 82-52 on Jan. 17.

