Price leads Oakland past Michigan-Dearborn 104-61

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Osei Price had a season-high 27 points as Oakland easily beat Michigan-Dearborn 104-61 on Monday night.

Will Shepherd had 17 points and eight rebounds for Oakland (15-5), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Blake Lampman added 14 points and five steals. Ty Wyman had 13 points.

Jimmy Breaux had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves. Ryan Len added 12 points. Keegan Mott had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am