Price carries Western Carolina past Warren Wilson 102-47

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Marvin Price had 17 points off the bench to lead Western Carolina to a 102-47 win over Warren Wilson on Wednesday night.

Madison Monroe had 13 points for Western Carolina (4-4). Cam Bacote and Marcus Banks each had 12 points.

Jerry Daye had 22 points for the Owls.

