Preston, McDay carry Ohio past Kent St. 85-63 in MAC tourney

NCAA
CLEVELAND (AP)Jason Preston had 19 points to lead five Ohio players in double figures as the Bobcats romped past Kent State 85-63 in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ohio (14-7) faces top-seeded Toledo on Friday.

Lunden McDay added 18 points for the Bobcats. Miles Brown chipped in 11, and Dwight Wilson III and Ben Vander Plas each had 10. Wilson III also had nine rebounds.

Malique Jacobs and Tervell Beck each had 16 points for the Golden Flashes (15-8).

