Powell scores 13 to lead Rider past St. Peter’s 58-49

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Allen Powell posted 13 points as Rider topped St. Peter’s 58-49 on Friday night.

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rider (10-13, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Mervin James added 11 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

St. Peter’s totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low.

Matthew Lee and Isiah Dasher led St. Peter’s with nine points each. KC Ndefo added 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Peacocks (11-9, 9-4).

The Broncs evened the season series against the Peacocks. St. Peter’s defeated Rider 58-51 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm