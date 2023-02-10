LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Allen Powell hit a pull-up mid-range jumper with seven seconds left to lift Rider to a 58-57 win over Fairfield on Friday night.

Powell shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points for the Broncs (14-9, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. was 4 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to add 11 points. Mervin James shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds. The Broncs picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Stags (10-14, 6-8) were led by Supreme Cook, who posted 16 points. Fairfield also got 12 points from Allan Jeanne-Rose. In addition, Jalen Leach had nine points.

NEXT UP

Rider’s next game is Friday against Canisius at home, and Fairfield hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.