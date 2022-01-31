Potter leads Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 70-56

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Skyelar Potter had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Morehead State to a 70-56 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night.

Johni Broome had 16 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (17-6, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added seven assists.

Keishawn Davidson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-16, 2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Amadou Sylla added eight rebounds. Kenny White Jr. had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm