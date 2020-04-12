COVID-19 Information

Portland State transfer Woods headed to Arizona State

NCAA
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Portland State transfer Holland Woods is headed home.

The junior guard from Glendale announced Saturday on Twitter that he’s returning to the Valley of the Sun to play for Arizona State.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Woods averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds as a junior last season. He earned first-team all-Big Sky honors and finished second in the conference in assists.

Nicknamed ”Boo Boo,” Woods played at Glendale Apollo High School before spending the past three seasons at Portland State.

He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

