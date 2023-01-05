WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Frankie Policelli had 17 points and Stony Brook beat Monmouth 67-56 on Thursday night.

Policelli added six rebounds for the Seawolves (6-9). Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Kaine Roberts was 4 of 4 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Hawks (1-14) were led by Andrew Ball, who recorded 13 points and nine rebounds. Myles Foster added 12 points for Monmouth. Jack Collins also recorded 10 points and two steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Hawks.

