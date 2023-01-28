HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Frankie Policelli scored 31 of his career-high 34 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds and Stony Brook beat Hampton 71-66 on Saturday night.

Toby Onyekonwu added 11 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc grabbed seven rebounds for the Seawolves (8-14, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Kyrese Mullen finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Nesbitt scored 17 points, had eight rebounds and five assists and Raymond Bethea Jr. scored 10 for the Pirates (5-17, 2-8).

Onyekonwu scored nine points in the first half and Stony Brook went into the break trailing 37-30.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Stony Brook hosts Elon while Hampton hosts William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.