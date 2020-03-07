Police cite Nebraska guard after minor traffic accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)A Nebraska men’s basketball player was cited after leaving the scene of an accident, Lincoln police said.

Sophomore guard Cam Mack also was cited Wednesday for negligent driving. County court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Mack.

A woman reported to police that her car was struck from behind when she slowed for a vehicle in front of her. She told police she followed the other car to a nearby business where she and the driver waited for police but he left before officers arrived.

She’d taken down his car’s Texas license number, and officers contacted him later.

Mack, a Texas prep star who spent last year at Salt Lake Community College, was suspended for Thursday night’s game against No. 25 Michigan, which Nebraska lost, 82-58. It’s unclear whether the suspension was related to the accident.

The school said coach Fred Hoiberg was aware of the incident.

”We are still receiving details, and we will have no additional comment until we have all information regarding this matter,” the athletic department said in a statement.

