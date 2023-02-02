SEATTLE (AP)Joe Pleasant’s 24 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Seattle U 83-68 on Wednesday.

Pleasant added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (12-11, 4-6 Western Athletic Conference). Damien Daniels added 15 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 3 from distance), and he also had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Ja’Sean Jackson finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Redhawks (16-7, 7-3) were led by Alex Schumacher, who recorded 16 points and four assists. Riley Grigsby added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle U. In addition, Brandton Chatfield had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Abilene Christian visits Cal Baptist while Seattle U travels to play New Mexico State.

—

