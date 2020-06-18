Pitt, WVU extend basketball ‘Backyard Brawl’ 2 more seasons

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)The basketball version of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry between West Virginia and Pittsburgh has been extended through the 2022-23 season.

The colleges separated by 75 miles have played 187 times since first meeting in 1906, with West Virginia holding a 99-88 advantage. The series took a break from 2013-16 because of conference realignment after Pitt left the Big East Conference to join the Atlantic Coast Conference and West Virginia left the Big East to become part of the Big 12 Conference.

The series began anew in 2017 with a four-year home-and-home agreement. The Mountaineers have won each of the first three meetings since the renewal. The final game of the original agreement is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Under the terms of the extension, Pitt will travel to face the Mountaineers in the 2021-22 season, with West Virginia visiting the Petersen Events Center in 2022-23.

