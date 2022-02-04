Pipkins lifts Purdue Fort Wayne past Milwaukee 70-60

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jalon Pipkins had 15 points and seven rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Milwaukee 70-60 on Friday night.

Damian Chong Qui had 12 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (12-10, 7-6 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Bobby Planutis added 11 points. Deonte Billups had 10 points and six rebounds.

DeAndre Gholston had 22 points for the Panthers (7-16, 5-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Patrick Baldwin Jr. added 13 points. Jordan Lathon had eight rebounds and six assists.

