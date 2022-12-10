WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Jaron Pierre Jr. led Wichita State past Longwood on Saturday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 81-63 victory.

Pierre shot 8 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (5-4). Jaykwon Walton added 18 points while going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. was 4 of 6 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Nate Lliteras led the Lancers (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Walyn Napper added 10 points, six rebounds and five assists for Longwood. Jesper Granlund also had nine points.

Walton scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Wichita State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Longwood by four points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.