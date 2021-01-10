Phyfe scores 18 to lead N. Iowa over Bradley 78-72

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 7 Michigan at No. 23 Minnesota, Saturday. The unbeaten Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) stand alone atop the conference standings after getting off to an impressive start under second-year coach Juwan Howard. Michigan is coming off an eye-popping 77-54 rout of No. 9 Wisconsin, a suitable encore to an 82-57 blowout of Minnesota at Ann Arbor. Beginning with a lopsided win over then-No. 19 Northwestern on Jan. 3, Michigan is the first team in NCAA history to defeat ranked opponents by at least 19 points in three straight games. But the Golden Gophers (10-4, 3-4) are 10-0 at home, including a signature 102-95 overtime win over No. 5 Iowa and a 77-60 breeze against 21st-ranked Ohio State. Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr averages 35.6 minutes and 20.9 points, both team highs.

LOOKING AHEAD: No. 14 Illinois (9-4, 5-2) shifts into bounce-back mode on Saturday at home against Ohio State following a surprising 66-63 defeat against Maryland. The Fighting Illini had won four in a row, most notably an 81-56 rout at Northwestern, before falling flat against the Terrapins. It was the first home loss of the season for Illinois, now in third place in the conference, a game ahead of the Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3). Ohio State brings a two-game winning streak into the matchup. The teams are scheduled to meet again in the regular-season finale.