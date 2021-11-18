Phipps scores 22 to carry Oral Roberts past Haskell 89-46

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Trey Phipps had a career-high 22 points as Oral Roberts routed Haskell 89-46 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver had 13 points for Oral Roberts (2-1). Sir Issac Herron added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Clover III had 11 points. Carlos Jurgens had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Jurgens entered the game as the Golden Eagles’ second-leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

Aspen LaPointe had 13 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Indians of the NAIA.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com