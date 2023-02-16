JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Nelson Phillips scored 22 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 67-62 on Thursday night.

Phillips shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Trojans (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene added 16 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Aamer Muhammad recorded 16 points and shot 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Omar El-Sheikh finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Red Wolves (10-18, 2-13). Markise Davis added 15 points for Arkansas State. In addition, Terrance Ford Jr. had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.