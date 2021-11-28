Petcash scores 21, Binghamton beats D-III Hartwick 110-41

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car in Clovis on Saturday night, according to Clovis police officials.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of an injury collision on Bullard Avenue east of Temperance Avenue. Upon arrival, police say they found a man in the roadway along with a vehicle and driver near the area.